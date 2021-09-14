JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.