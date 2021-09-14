JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 440

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.11. The firm has a market cap of £44.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.