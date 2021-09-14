JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.70. 484,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The company has a market capitalization of $471.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

