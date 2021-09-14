Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

