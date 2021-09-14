Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,692 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

