Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Covanta by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Covanta by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covanta by 93.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $1,245,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

