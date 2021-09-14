Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarineMax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MarineMax by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

HZO opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

