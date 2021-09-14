Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

