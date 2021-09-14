Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,530 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

