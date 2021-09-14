Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

