Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,529 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

