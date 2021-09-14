Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,036,489 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036,489 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.