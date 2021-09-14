Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,036,489 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,036,489 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

