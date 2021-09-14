Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $794,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of TrueBlue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $964.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.