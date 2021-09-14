K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to C$11.75

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.37 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

