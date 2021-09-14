Kadena (KDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.59 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $240.63 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00122286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00171570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.49 or 0.99956407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.11 or 0.07206551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.00897757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,460,111 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.