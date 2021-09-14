KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $492.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 226,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

