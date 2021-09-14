Katrina Marie Kramer Philp Purchases 3,468 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PDEX stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

