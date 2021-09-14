KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.38. 13,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,232,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.64.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

