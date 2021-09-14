Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 139.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 39.1% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kellogg by 7.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

