Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $726.88

Kering SA (EPA:KER) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €726.88 ($855.15) and traded as low as €694.50 ($817.06). Kering shares last traded at €696.40 ($819.29), with a volume of 121,328 shares changing hands.

KER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €813.55 ($957.11).

Get Kering alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €726.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €686.33.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.