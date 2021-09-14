Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 331.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kimball Electronics worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,925. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $638.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

