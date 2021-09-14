Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $32.45

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $31.73. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 6,030 shares trading hands.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

