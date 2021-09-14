KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins Sells 6,617 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

