KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $364.55

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $364.55 and last traded at $359.84, with a volume of 4460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.61.

The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.36 and its 200-day moving average is $320.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $273,227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

