KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.37.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $162,365.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $36,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $165,848.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,886 shares of company stock worth $692,880. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

