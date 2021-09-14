Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 241,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,392,277 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,825,209. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

