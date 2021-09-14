Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Critical Review

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Konami.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -60.47% -19.57% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million 24.55 -$54.03 million ($1.90) -9.78 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Konami beats Porch Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

