Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NSKFF stock remained flat at $$25.00 during trading on Tuesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

