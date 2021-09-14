Landbox Price Tops $0.0047 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $362,259.01 and approximately $205,943.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

