Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 284,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the previous session’s volume of 39,880 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $977,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $4,895,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $1,958,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $352,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

