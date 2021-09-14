Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGRVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$114.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

