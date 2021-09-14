Levere Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Levere’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Levere had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LVRAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Levere has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Levere by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

