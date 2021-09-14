Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,624 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Liberty Latin America worth $71,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

LILAK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 12,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

