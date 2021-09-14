Lido DAO Token Market Cap Hits $131.05 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $131.05 million and $202.30 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $5.34 or 0.00011455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

