Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.55. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.