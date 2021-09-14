Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

