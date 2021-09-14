Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.