Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 93,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.92 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.