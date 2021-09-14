Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $480,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

