Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $21.85

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.60. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 54,257 shares trading hands.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,385,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

