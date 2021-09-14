Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average is $371.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

