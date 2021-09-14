Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

LOMA stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

