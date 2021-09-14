Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

