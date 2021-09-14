Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after acquiring an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

