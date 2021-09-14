Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $193.03 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

