Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

AWI opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

