Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,035 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $565.19 million, a P/E ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 1.39. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

