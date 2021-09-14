Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.