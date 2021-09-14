Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

